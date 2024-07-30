 Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th supplementary exam registration begins tomorrow at bseh.org.in - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th supplementary exam registration begins tomorrow at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 30, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024 registration for Class 10, 12 begins tomorrow, July 31, 2024. The steps to apply is given here.

Board of School Education, Haryana will begin the registration process for Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024 on July 31, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Class 10, 12 re-appear examination can check the notice on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th registration begins tomorrow(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
As per the official notice, the registration process for Class 10, 12 will begin tomorrow, July 31 and will end on August 8, 2024. The registration fee without late fee is 900/- for both the classes.

With late fee of 100, Class 10, 12 students can apply for supplementary examination from August 9 to August 12, 2024.

Candidates will get the opportunity to apply for the September examination with late fee of 300 from August 13 to August 16, 2024 and with late fee of 1000/-, the registration window will open from August 17 to August 20, 2024.

Those students who have appeared for Class 10th, 12th main examination in February/March/July-2024, but did not pass the examination by failing in any one compulsory subject can appear for the supplementary or compartment examination. The supply examination will be held in September 2024.

Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024: How to register

To apply for the supplementary examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana Board Supply Exam 2024 for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of examination fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case candidates face any kind of difficulty while applying online, they can contact the helpline number 01664-254300/e-mail ID secondary assec@bseh.org.in, senior secondary assrs@bseh.org.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Official Notice Here

