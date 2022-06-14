HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 12 results tomorrow at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare HBSE 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. The Haryana Board Class 12th Result will be announced by the Board on June 15 in the evening. Candidates who have appeared for Class12th board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 29, 2022 by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The Class 10 and 12 examinations were held at around 1700 test centers across the state.

This year, around 668,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations out of which 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams. Students can check the Class 12 result 2022 on the official website using roll number, date of birth.

In 2021, Haryana Board Class 10 result was announced on June 11, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. As many as 3.13 lakh students, out of which 1.72 lakh boys and 1.41 lakh girls had enrolled for regular class. Class 12 result was announced on July 26, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.