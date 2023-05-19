Home / Education / Board Exams / HOS 10th, 12th results 2023: Haryana open school Results declared at bseh.org.in

HOS 10th, 12th results 2023: Haryana open school Results declared at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th, 12th result 2023 for Class 10 and 12 today, May 19.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani today declared Class 10 and 12 open school exam results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

HOS 10th, 12th result direct link

The board reported a pass percentage of 17.36 percent for Class 10 Open School fresh candidates and 19.73 percent for the re-appear candidates. For class 12th the passing rate is 21.65 percent, for fresh candidates while for the re-appear candidates result is 37.67 percent.

HOS 10, 12th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on HOS 10, 12th result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

