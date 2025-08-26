HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result News 2025: How to download Himachal Class 10 supply results when released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release the HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. When students, students who took the Himachal Pradesh 10th compartment examination will be able to check their results on the official website at hpbose.org. HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result News 2025: Check steps to download Class 10 compartment results when out. (HT file)

To check the results, students will need to enter their examination roll number.

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download

Students will be able to check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

2. On the home page, click on the Examinations tab, and select Results from the dropdown menu

3. Click on the link to check HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Check your Class 10 supplementary results displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the board had conducted the Class 10th supplementary exam from July 22 to July 29 from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM.

The question papers and answer books were distributed 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to facilitate the candidates' going through the question papers and counting the pages of OMR-based answer books.

It may also be mentioned here that the regular Class 10 results were declared on May 15, 2025. An overall pass percentage of 79.8 per cent was recorded this year. A total of 95495 candidates appeared in the exams, of which 75862 passed.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted on March 4 to March 22, 2025.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.