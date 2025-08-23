UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 registration dates extended, check revised schedule here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has revised the registration dates for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. Students, parents and teachers can find the revised schedule on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 registration dates has been extended, The revised schedule is given here. (HT Photo)

As per the new notice, the last date for depositing the examination fee is September 1, 2025, and uploading of information concerning the deposited exam fee should be done by September 6, 2025, up to 12 midnight.

Check the important dates below:

CLASS 10 & 12 REVISED DATES Last date for depositing exam fee received from students by head of institution in the treasury through challan. September 1, 2025 Last date for uploading of challan fee and academic details of students on the UPMSP portal at upmsp.edu.in. September 6, 2025 (up to 12 midnight) Verification of data submitted by students (name, date of birth, name of mother/father, gender, subject, photograph, etc.) by head of the institution. September 7 to 11, 2025 Window for correction of students' information, if desired, by head of the institution, and re-uploading the same on the official portal. No new student details will be accepted/uploaded during this period. September 12 to 20, 2025 Last date for submission of hard copies of photo-enrolled list of registered candidates and a copy of the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector. September 30, 2025. View All Prev Next

Class 9 and 11 registration dates revised

Meanwhile, the UP Board has also revised the registration dates for UPMSP Class 9 and 11 Exams 2026.

The last date for depositing exam fee details of registered students through challan, as well as their academic data by the head of the institution on the official website at upmsp.edu.in is September 10, 2025, up to 12 midnight.

The verification of students' data (name, date of birth, name of mother/father, gender, subject, photograph, etc.) by head of the institution will be done between September 11 and 13, 2025.

The window for correction of students' information by head of the institution, and re-uploading of the updated information on the official portal will be done between September 14 to 20, 2025, up to 12 midnight. No new student details will be accepted/uploaded during this period.

And, the last date for submission of the list of registered candidates with photos and a copy of the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector is September 30, 2025.