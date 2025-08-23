Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip. The exam city slip has been released for CBAT re-exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip through the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip out for CBAT re-exam, direct link to download here(Rajkumar)

The CBAT re-exam will be held on August 31, 2025. This re-exam will be held for those candidates who were impacted by technical problems during the exam which was held on July 15, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip: How to download

All those candidates appearing for the re-exam can follow the steps given below to download city intimation slip.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBAT re-exam admit card will be available for download 4 days before the exam date. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website.

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

Candidates can use the Helpdesk contact number 9513437783 in case of any queries or clarifications. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRB.