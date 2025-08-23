Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
WBJEE Counselling 2025: Schedule released at wbjeeb.nic.in, registration begins on August 28

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 09:45 am IST

WBJEE Counselling 2025 schedule has been released. The schedule can be checked at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who have passed the WBJEE examination are eligible to for the counselling round. The counselling schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration process begins on August 28 and will end on September 1, 2025. Candidates can modify and can lock their choices till September 1, 2025.

The first seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The seat acceptance fee payment can be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

The second round seat allotment result will be released on September 9, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from September 9 to September 11, 2025.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who are eligible to appear for the counselling round can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE results 2025 was announced on August 22, 2025. The final answer key was also released on the same day.

The examination was heldp on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Counselling Schedule Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
