West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who have passed the WBJEE examination are eligible to for the counselling round. The counselling schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Counselling 2025: Schedule released at wbjeeb.nic.in, registration begins on August 28

The registration process begins on August 28 and will end on September 1, 2025. Candidates can modify and can lock their choices till September 1, 2025.

The first seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The seat acceptance fee payment can be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

The second round seat allotment result will be released on September 9, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from September 9 to September 11, 2025.

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who are eligible to appear for the counselling round can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE results 2025 was announced on August 22, 2025. The final answer key was also released on the same day.

The examination was heldp on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.