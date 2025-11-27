Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 released at hpbose.org, check timetables here

    HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 has been released. The timetables can be checked here. 

    Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 11:45 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state can check the timetables through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

    HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 released at hpbose.org, check timetables here (File/AFP)
    HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 released at hpbose.org, check timetables here (File/AFP)

    The Class 10 board examination will commence on March 3 and conclude on March 28, 2026. The exam will begin with the English paper and will end with the Social Science paper. Class 10 board examination in the state will be held in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

    The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam will begin on March 3 and will end on April 1, 2026. The exam will begin with the Sanskrit paper and will end with the Music paper. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

    Candidates are not permitted to carry calculators, watches with calculator facilities, pagers/smart watches, cellular phones, and other electronic gadgets to the examination centre. If any violation is found, action will be taken as per rules.

    The practical examination for regular and state-open school candidates will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2026. These practical examinations (except for NSQF) will be conducted internally in the respective government and affiliated schools.

    Class 10 datesheet

    Class 12 datesheet

    HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: How to download

    To download the timetables, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

    2. Click on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 Released At Hpbose.org, Check Timetables Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes