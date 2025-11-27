Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state can check the timetables through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 released at hpbose.org, check timetables here (File/AFP)

The Class 10 board examination will commence on March 3 and conclude on March 28, 2026. The exam will begin with the English paper and will end with the Social Science paper. Class 10 board examination in the state will be held in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam will begin on March 3 and will end on April 1, 2026. The exam will begin with the Sanskrit paper and will end with the Music paper. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

Candidates are not permitted to carry calculators, watches with calculator facilities, pagers/smart watches, cellular phones, and other electronic gadgets to the examination centre. If any violation is found, action will be taken as per rules.

The practical examination for regular and state-open school candidates will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2026. These practical examinations (except for NSQF) will be conducted internally in the respective government and affiliated schools.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

