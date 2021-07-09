ICSE and ISC syllabus 2022: CISCE reduces syllabus for many major subjects

ICSE and ISC syllabus 2022: CISCE or Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday further reduced Syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022.

The subjects for which ICSE syllabus has been reduced on Friday are History and Civics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education, Yoga.

The subjects for which ISC syllabus has been reduced on Friday are Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

Reduced syllabus for ICSE

Reduced syllabus for ISC

On July 2, CISCE had reduced the ICSE and ISC syllabus for English and Indian Languages.

The reduced syllabus for all the above mentioned subjects can be checked on the website of CISCE.

In letter to all heads of affiliated schools, CISCE said that it is in the process of reviewing the syllabus of other subjects of ICSE and ISC for 2022 examinations. The council will continue with the process of syllabus reduction for the remaining subjects and they will be made available on CISCE website soon.

Schools have been asked to teach the topics in the sequence given in the syllabus as this will facilitate in further reduction of syllabus, if required.