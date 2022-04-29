ICSE EVS exams 2022: CISCE 10th Students find paper scoring, within syllabus

Class X EVS second Semester Exam 2022 was scoring as told by the students of City Montessori School , Aliganj campus 1 , Lucknow on Friday soon after the exam.

The students were able to complete it on time. According to the students it was a standard question paper and most of the questions were set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed.

Smiling faces after writing the board exam was enough to tell that they were satisfied with their performance. Students were confident while writing the paper and are hoping to get good marks .

Navya, Anushka and Urooj said,”The paper consisted of general topics and all the questions were from the syllabus”.

Another student Aditi said that,”Overall it was a standard paper and went well”.

According to Saher Qamar ,the EVS teacher most of the topics were covered in their Pre board exam, so they were very well prepared. It is expected that an average student also will be able to score good marks .

Senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh said that the students looked satisfied as they came out of the examination hall .They were happy to see the overall positive response of the students because it would be a motivating factor for them to upgrade their overall percentage.

It seemed that the students were satisfied with their hard work which ultimately will give them a good result, the teachers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON