ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE 10th second languages, modern foreign language papers begin

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE Exam 2024 at 11 am on March 1, 2024. The Class 10 examination will be conducted for Second Language papers and Modern Foreign Language papers. The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm....Read More

ISC or Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages or Classical language papers.

Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered ineligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.

Students' reactions and analysis of papers will be available after the shift ends. Follow the blog for latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines, analysis and more.