ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE 10th second languages, modern foreign language papers begin
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE Exam 2024 at 11 am on March 1, 2024. The Class 10 examination will be conducted for Second Language papers and Modern Foreign Language papers. The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm....Read More
ISC or Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages or Classical language papers.
Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered ineligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.
Students' reactions and analysis of papers will be available after the shift ends. Follow the blog for latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines, analysis and more.
ICSE Class 10 exam 2024: Retaining of answer scripts
ICSE Class 10 exam 2024 answer scripts will be retained for 60 days from the date of declaration of results.
ISC 2024 exam: Know about continution booklet
The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.
ICSE Exam 2024: About last exam
The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art). The duration of the test is for 3 hours and the exam will begin at 9 am.
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Class 12 timings
ICSE board Exam: Carry black or blue ball pen or fountain pen
Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee.
ICSE Class 10 exam 2024: What students should do at exam hall?
On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Inde number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet.
ICSE Class 10 exam: Timings
ICSE exam: 15 minutes time given to read question papers
In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is allotted for reading the questions.
CISCE ICSE exam 2024: Students to sit in exam hall 5 minutes before the exam
ICSE Exam 2024: Timings
ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Papers today
ICSE: Second Language, Modern Foreign Language
ISC: Indian Language, Modern Foreign Language