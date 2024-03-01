Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE 10th second languages, modern foreign language papers begin
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: CISCE 10th second languages, modern foreign language papers begin

    Mar 1, 2024 12:19 PM IST
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates of CISCE 10th, 12th examinations today
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have started ICSE Exam 2024 at 11 am on March 1, 2024. The Class 10 examination will be conducted for Second Language papers and Modern Foreign Language papers. The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm....Read More

    ISC or Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages or Classical language papers.

    Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered ineligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.

    Students' reactions and analysis of papers will be available after the shift ends. Follow the blog for latest updates on timings, instructions, guidelines, analysis and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    ICSE Class 10 exam 2024: Retaining of answer scripts

    ICSE Class 10 exam 2024 answer scripts will be retained for 60 days from the date of declaration of results.

    Mar 1, 2024 12:05 PM IST

    ISC 2024 exam: Know about continution booklet

    The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all page of the answer booklet/ continuation booklet already issued.

    Mar 1, 2024 12:01 PM IST

    ICSE Exam 2024: About last exam

    The Class 10 or ICSE examination will conclude on March 28, 2024, with Art Paper 4 (Applied Art). The duration of the test is for 3 hours and the exam will begin at 9 am.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Class 12 timings

    ISC or Class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm today.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    ICSE board Exam: Carry black or blue ball pen or fountain pen

    Candidates are allowed to use a Black or Blue ball point pen or fountain pen for writing the answers. Pencils may be used only for diagrams. Mathematical and drawing instruments and coloured pencils for subjects needed should be carried by the examinee.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 exam 2024: What students should do at exam hall?

    On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. UID, Inde number and subject should be written clearly on the top sheet.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 exam: Timings

    ICSE Class 10 exam was started at 11 am and will get over at 2 pm. The examination is conducted across the country at various exam centres.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    ICSE exam: 15 minutes time given to read question papers

    In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is allotted for reading the questions.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE exam 2024: Students to sit in exam hall 5 minutes before the exam

    Students appearing for the examination will have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    ICSE Exam 2024: Timings

    ICSE Exam 2024 will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm today.

    Mar 1, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Papers today

    ICSE: Second Language, Modern Foreign Language

    ISC: Indian Language, Modern Foreign Language

