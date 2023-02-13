ISC (Class 12) board exam 2023 begins today; Check important guidelines by CISCE

ISC Board Exam 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin ISC (Class) 12 board exam 2023 today, February 13. These exams will continue till March 31. On the first day of ISC board exams, students will write the English paper 1 or the English language paper. This paper will begin at 2 pm and the total duration is 3 hours. This will be the timing for most of the papers, except for a few.

ICSE or Class 10 final exams will begin on February 27.

For all ISC board exam days, candidates will have to bring the printout of their admit cards, follow instructions mentioned on it and on the time table. Here are a few things students should remember:

Sit in the exam hall 5 minutes before the exam begins. Candidates who arrive late will have to give a satisfactory explanation to the examiner. Except for exceptional circumstances, those who arrive more than half an hour late will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall before conclusion of the paper.

If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the examiner.

Carefully read directions given at the head of the paper, including the number of questions to be attempted. Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, put your signature in the space provided for it. Do not scribble anywhere on the top-sheet.

Clearly write your unique ID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used, loose maps, graph papers, etc.

Entries on the answer booklet should be made with black/blue ball-point pen only.

Candidates must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing in the answer booklet, leave a margin at both right-hand and left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. Write the question number clearly in the left-hand margin, at the beginning of each answer. Leave a line after the answer to each question.

Candidates are permitted to use Casio fx-82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions or calculators with only basic functions. Use of any calculator with features for retrieval of information during examination is not permitted.

In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.

Once done writing a paper, arrange the sheets in sequential order including continuation sheets, graphs, maps, etc. Ensure that the top of the first page, each continuation page and graphs, maps has unique ID, index number and subject name written. Fasten them at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.

Continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all the pages of the main answer booklet/continuation booklet already issued. All continuation booklets used/unused must be attached to the main answer booklet. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.

Check the ISC board exam time table and exam day guidelines here.