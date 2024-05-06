ISC Result 2024: Overall 98.19% pass percentage registered in Class 12 CISCE Board exams, details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC class 12th results 2024. Candidates who have attempted the exam and wish to check the result may head to the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2024 LIVE updates ISC Result 2024: 98.19% overall pass percentage registered this year. (ANI file photo)

A total of 99,901 students attempted the ISC 12th examination 2024 of which 98,088 students passed. The total pass percentage of the ISC 12th exam 2024 is 98.19%.

The overall pass percentage of girls is 98.92% and the overall pass percentage of boys is 97.53%.

The ISC or Class 12 board examination started on February 12, 2024, and concluded on April 3, 2024.

In 2023, a total of 237,631 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination and 98,505 appeared for the ISC examination. The overall pass percentage for ICSE was 98.94% and for ISC was 96.93%.

Steps to check ISC results:

Visit the official website at cisce.org

Search for the link to check ISC results 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page pops up where the candidates are required to furnish their login details

On submitting the login details, candidates can view their results on the screen

Verify your details and download the page

Take a printout of the results for future needs