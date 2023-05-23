JAC 10th Matric Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Result declared

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. Apart from the official websites the JAC class 10th results are available on hindustantimes.com. JAC class 10th and 12th result live. Jharkhand Board Matric Result declared(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

JAC class 10th result direct link

The JAC class 10th examination was conducted from March 14 to April 3. Candidates can check their results through their roll number.

JAC class 10th result link on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year a total of 391098 candidates appeared for the JAC class 10th examination of which 373892 passed the exam.