JAC 10th Result 2023 declared: Know how to check
JAC 10th results are available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. JAC 10th and 12th results live.
The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centres across the state.
JAC class 10th result link on HT Portal
JAC class 10th result 2023 direct link
JAC Class 10th result 2023: How to check JAC Class 10th result
Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com
On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check it out and keep the hard copy for future use.