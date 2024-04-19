JAC 10th Result 2024 Declared: How to check Jharkhand Board Matric results on HT Portal

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC 10th Result 2024 on April 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination can check the Jharkhand Board Matric results on the HT Portal Education page. JAC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates JAC 10th Result 2024: How to check Jharkhand Board Matric results on HT Portal (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination across the state can check their results on the HT Portal by following the steps given below. Register before to get the SMS alert when results are out.

Direct link to check JAC 10th Result 2024 on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2024: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital on hindustantimes.com.

Now go to Education page and then again to board eam page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on Jharkhand Board and again on Jharkhand Class 10 result page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The link to check the JAC Matric results will be available on the official website of JAC as well. The official websites are- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

This year the overall pass percentage is 90.39%. A total of 421678 candidates have enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 418623 candidates have appeared in it, and 378398 have passed the examination.

The Jharkhand Board's 10th result 2024 was announced at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. The board officials shared the pass percentage, division-wise results, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.

Jharkhand Board conducted Matriculation examinations this year from February 6 to February 26 across the state at various exam centres. The JAC Class 10 board examination was conducted in the first shift—from 9:45 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. on all days. For OMR sheets, the examination of Class 10 was conducted from 9:45 a.m. to 11:20 p.m., and for the question booklet, the exam was conducted from 11:25 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC.