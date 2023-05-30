JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 out, here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board result

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)is expected to announce Class 12 Arts on May 30 at 3:30 pmht edu. Candidates who appeared for the JAC Class 12th examination can check Jharkhand Board results on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce results 2023. JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 out, here direct link to check Jharkhand Board result(HT/File Photo)

JAC class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. This year around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

JAC 12th Arts result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAC announced Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results on May 23.