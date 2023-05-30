JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 out, check Jharkhand board commerce results here

Jharkhand Academic Council declared JAC 12th Result 2023 on May… 2023. Appeared candidates can check Jharkhand Board results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 live updates. Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023.

JAC class 12th Commerce result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Jharkhand Academic Council has already declared JAC 10th, and 12th science Result 2023 on May 23, 2023.