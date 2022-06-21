Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal
board exams

JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal

JAC 12th Result 2022 will be declared today, June 21, 2022. Candidates can go through how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal. 
JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal
JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal
Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th Result 2022 on June 21, 2022. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 result will be announced at 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations for Science stream can check the result on HT Portal. 

The Class 10 results will also be available to candidates on jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in after declaration. 

The Board conducted the examination for class 12 from March 24 till April 25, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from February 6 to February 27, 2022 in the state. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state this year. The exams were conducted in offline mode. Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates 

Direct link to check JAC 12th Result 2022 Science Result on HT Portal

JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal 

To check the result on HT Portal, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit hindustantimes.com
  • Click on Education link and then to board exam link available on the page.
  • Press on JAC 12th Result 2022 link available on the page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand board board exam result
jharkhand board board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out