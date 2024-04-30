Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 is available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results declared(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The Class 12 results was declared at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. At the press conference, the result pass percentage, toppers names, gender wise pass percentage and other details was shared.

The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams was started on February 6 with vocational subject paper and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

JAC 12th Result 2024: How to check

Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state. All these appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Click on JAC 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.