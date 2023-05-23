Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results for Science stream will likely be declared on May 23, 2023 at 3 pm. Candidates can check the JAC class 10th result and Class 12th result on the official websites at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and hindustantimes.com. JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results today (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

JAC Class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official site of JAC by following the steps given below.

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.