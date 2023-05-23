Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results today

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results today

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 08:47 AM IST

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date have been announced. Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced today, May 23, 2023.

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results for Science stream will likely be declared on May 23, 2023 at 3 pm. Candidates can check the JAC class 10th result and Class 12th result on the official websites at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and hindustantimes.com. JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results today (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results today (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

JAC Class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 3, and the Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official site of JAC by following the steps given below.

JAC class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com
  • On the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result jharkhand board
board exam result jharkhand board
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out