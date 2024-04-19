JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results declared at jacresults.com, direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 on April 19, 2024. The JAC 10th results can be checked by all the candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state through the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result link will also be available to candidates on the Jharkhand Board Result website at jacresults.com. JAC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results declared, direct link here

This year, the Jharkhand Board conducted Matriculation examinations from February 6 to February 26 across the state at various exam centres. The JAC 10th examination was held in the first shift—from 9:45 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. on all days. For OMR sheets, the examination of Class 10 was conducted from 9:45 a.m. to 11:20 p.m., and for the question booklet, the exam was conducted from 11:25 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

The Jharkhand 10th results 2024 was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The results, pass percentage, division-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details were shared at the press conference by the Board officials. Around 4.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

This year the overall pass percentage is 90.39%. A total of 421678 candidates have enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 418623 candidates have appeared in it, and 378398 have passed the examination.

A total of 198262 boys have appeared for the exam, and 220361 girls have appeared. Out of the total number of boys, girls, 177849 boys have passed and 200549 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage of boys is 89.70% and girls is 91%.

E.Singhbhum district has topped with 94% followed by Hazaribagh with 93.83% and third spot is of Giridih with 93.44%.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

All those candidate who want to check their results can find the direct link above and steps below.

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Click on JAC 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.