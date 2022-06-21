JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Matric result declared

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, June 21 at 2.30pm. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of f JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com. For updated follow JAC class 10th result live updates.

JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams 2022 from March 24, till April 20.This year around 8 lakh students have registered themselves for Jharkhand board Class 10, 12 exams in the state. Last year the AC class 10th and 12th examination was cancelled last year due to COVID19 and the Board evaluated the marks of candidates using an alternate marking scheme.

Here's the direct link to check the result

JAC Class 10th result 2022: How to check JAC Class 10th result

Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for future use.