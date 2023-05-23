Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand 12th result 2023: 81.45% students pass JAC Board Class 12 Science stream exam

Jharkhand 12th result 2023: 81.45% students pass JAC Board Class 12 Science stream exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 03:45 PM IST

Jharkhand 12th result 2023 has been declared. 81.45% students have passed JAC Board Class 12 Science stream exam.

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand 12th result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 science stream examination can check the results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Jharkhand 12th result 2023
Jharkhand 12th result 2023

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com. The results will also be available on HT Portal.

Direct link to check Class 10 Results on HT Portal

Direct link to check Class 12 Science stream results on HT Portal

This year the overall pass percentage is 81.45%. This year 73,833 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Science stream exam out of which 60,134 candidates have passed the exam. To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Jharkhand 12th result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website at jacresults.com.
  • On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th, 12th result link
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • Click on the submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy for future use.

In 2022, Class 12 Science stream results was announced on June 21. Jharkhand board 12th Science results, the pass percentage stood at 92.25%.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand board board exam result
jharkhand board board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out