Jharkhand 12th result 2023: 81.45% students pass JAC Board Class 12 Science stream exam

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand 12th result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 science stream examination can check the results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates Jharkhand 12th result 2023

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com. The results will also be available on HT Portal.

This year the overall pass percentage is 81.45%. This year 73,833 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Science stream exam out of which 60,134 candidates have passed the exam. To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Jharkhand 12th result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th, 12th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for future use.

In 2022, Class 12 Science stream results was announced on June 21. Jharkhand board 12th Science results, the pass percentage stood at 92.25%.