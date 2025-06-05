Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results declared, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 05, 2025 02:24 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check results on official websites is given here. 

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 arts stream board exam can check the results through the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board 12th results can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in. JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live Updates 

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results out, how to check (HT File)
Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results out, how to check (HT File)

The result for Jharkhand Board Class 12 was announced by Board Chairman at 2 pm. The link to check results will be activated at 2.15 pm. Along with the official websites, the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 will also be available on HT Portal.

The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Click on Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, JAC 12th Art Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, JAC 12th Art Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results declared, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On