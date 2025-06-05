Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results declared, here's how to check

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 arts stream board exam can check the results through the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board 12th results can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in. JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live Updates Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results out, how to check (HT File)

The result for Jharkhand Board Class 12 was announced by Board Chairman at 2 pm. The link to check results will be activated at 2.15 pm. Along with the official websites, the JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 will also be available on HT Portal.

The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Click on Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.