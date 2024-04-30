Jharkhand Academic Council announced the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the JAC 12th results on the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 in all streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—will also be available on other official websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in and HT Portal. JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: JAC 12th results declared, direct link here(File)

JAC conducted press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The Board officials announced the pass percentage, toppers names, gender wise pass percentage, division wise details and other information.

The direct link to check the results is given below.

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Click on JAC 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams was started on February 6 with vocational subject paper and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.