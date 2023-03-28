Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand CM awards laptops, cash prizes to CBSE, ICSE, JAC, Olympiad toppers

Jharkhand CM awards laptops, cash prizes to CBSE, ICSE, JAC, Olympiad toppers

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 01:09 PM IST

A total of ₹1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among the students.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday felicitated toppers of central and state board exams and Olympiad in an award distribution ceremony organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren presented prizes to board exam and Olympiad toppers in an award ceremony held on Monday(twitter.com/HemantSorenJMM)
A total of 130 rank holders of exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad were rewarded on the occasion.

Under the state government scheme, state toppers of board exams conducted by CBSE, ICSE and JAC were awarded 3 lakh each, as per a press release by the state government.

Second and third rank holders of these exams were awarded 2 and 1 lakh each. In addition, all these students have been awarded laptops and mobile phones, it added.

A total of 1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among them.

"Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, he/she will be rewarded by the state government,” the Chief Minister said.

"The government wants to lessen the initial financial burden of the families of meritorious students after the board examinations. So, we have rolled out the scheme,” Soren said.

(With inputs from PTI)

