JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 for winter session out at jkresults.nic.in, direct links here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 for winter session on January 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination held in October-November can check their results through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The result link is also available at jkresults.nic.in. JKBOSE Result 2025 Live Updates

The Board announced the Class 10 results at around 11 am and Class 12 results at around 2 pm today.

Direct link to check Class 10 result Direct link to check Class 12 result JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How to check results Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE.

2. Click on JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKBOSE Class 10 winter session exam commenced on November 6 and concluded on November 27, 2025. The exam started with Vocational subjects and concluded with Painting/ Art and Drawing paper.

The JKBOSE Class 12 winter session exam started on November 8 and ended on December 3, 2025. The exam was for all streams, commenced with the General English paper and ended with Computer Science and other papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.