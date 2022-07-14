JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates: Jammu div result out at jkbose.nic.in
- JKBOSE has announced the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday, July 14 announced the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022. JKBOSE Chairman B.K Sing had on Tuesday confirmed to Hindustan times Digital that JKBOSE class 10th result will be declared in around 2 days. JKBOSE class 10th result is available on jkbose.nic.in.
From March 29 to April 16, JKBOSE had its class 10th exams. Candidates can use their roll number to access their JKBOSE class 10th result.
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 was previously made public on June 30 by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 14, 2022 02:54 PM IST
JKBOSE 10th result 2022: Where to check
Students can check JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 results on jkbose.nic.in.
Jul 14, 2022 02:24 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 result for Jammu Division: Login credentials required to view scores
To view JKBOSE 10th results, students need to use their board exam roll number and/or registration number.
Jul 14, 2022 02:17 PM IST
How to check JKBOSE 10th result 2022
- Go to jkbose.nic.in
- Find and click on the link for JKBOSE 10th Jammu division results
- Enter your login details
- Submit and view marks sheet
Jul 14, 2022 01:50 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 results for Jammu division: Direct link for scores
The direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10 results for Jammu division annual regular 2022. JKBOSE Class 10 result direct link
Jul 14, 2022 01:45 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 results for Jammu division out
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 results of Jammu division (annual regular) 2022.
