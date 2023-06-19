Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in, get link
Live

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in, get link

Jun 19, 2023 05:15 PM IST
OPEN APP

JKBOSE 10th results 2023 live updates: JKBOSE class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th final examination results released on the official website. The class 10th results are available on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th results out at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th results out at jkbose.nic.in

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10th results 2023

The JKBOSE conducted the class 10th examination from March 9 to April 5 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.  A total of 1,48,701 students registered for the exam, and 1,18,791 of them passed. The JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage is 79.89%. Girls outperformed boys this year, scoring 81.68% while boys scored 78.23% pass percentage.

 JKBOSE announced the class 12th board exam results on June 9. This year, the overall pass percentage is 65% for the 12th class . A total of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams, of whom 82,441 passed the class 12th examination.

 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    JKBOSE 10th results: Know how to check

    Visit the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in.

    Next, click on the results tab.

    Open the Class 10 result link.

    Key in log in details

    Check your marks and download the page.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    JKBOSE class 10th result 2023: Results are available on DigiLocker

    Apart from the JKBOSE official website the class 10th results are available on the DigiLocker.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    JKBOSE results 2023: Girls and boys pass percent

    This year girls outperformed boys with 81.68% while boys secured 78.23%. The overall pass percentage is 78.89%.

     

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:31 PM IST

    JKBOSE class 10th results: 118791 candidates passed

    This year a total of 148701 candidates have registered for the class 10th examination of which 118791 passed the exam.  A total of 29789 candidates have not qualified the class 10th examination.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:27 PM IST

    JKBOSE 10th results: 79.89% candidates  pass

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 10th results. The overall pass percentage for the class 10th is 78.89%.

  • Jun 19, 2023 04:25 PM IST

    JKBOSE results: Class 10th result released

    JKBOSE class 10th result released at jkbose.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose result class 10 results + 2 more

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th results out, get link

board exams
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 04:56 PM IST

JKBOSE 10th results 2023 live updates: JKBOSE class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th results out at jkbose.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Manipur HSLC Result 2023: BSEM 10th results declared, direct link here

Manipur HSLC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check BSEM 10th results through the direct link given below.

Manipur HSLC Result 2023: BSEM 10th results declared, direct link here
board exams
Published on Jun 15, 2023 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC, HSE +1 will release on June 20, 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams
Published on Jun 15, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: First year results out, direct link here

Kerala Plus One Result 2023 has been declared. DHSE first year results can be checked through the direct link given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: DHSE first year results out, direct link
board exams
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 11:52 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced, know how to check Kerala +1 results

Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced. Candidates can follow the steps to check DHSE Kerala +1 results given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results(HT file)
board exams
Updated on Jun 15, 2023 11:52 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results announced on bie.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Candidates who have appeared in the AP Inter Supply exam can go to bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in and download their marks memos.

BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results announced, direct link here(File photo)
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 05:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary result out on bie.ap.gov.in, steps to check

BIE AP has announced Supply results on official websites: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary result out, steps to check marks(PTI File)
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 05:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JAC Class 11th 2023 results announced at www.jacresults.com, know how to check

Jharkhand JAC class 11th results released at www.jacresults.com.

JAC Class 11th 2023 results announced at www.jacresults.com
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 04:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 live: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year results out

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year released at bie.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 live: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year results out at bieap.apcfss.in
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results declared

AP Inter Result 2023: Students who took the exam can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary out(HT file)
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE 2023 class 10, 12 re-evaluations, re-verification results released

CBSE class 10th and 12th re-evaluations, re-verification results released at results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 2023 class 10, 12 re-evaluations, re-verification results released
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 01:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in, know how to download

Madhya Pradesh State Open School admit card 2023 released at mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS 2023 admit card released at mpsos.nic.in(HT file)
board exams
Published on Jun 13, 2023 12:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JAC 11th Result 2023: Jharkhand board Class 11 result out, steps to check

JAC 11th Result 2023: Students can now check Jharkhand board Class 11th result on jacresults.com.

JAC 11th Result 2023: Steps to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 07:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKBOSE Result 2023: Insha who lost eyesight in pellet gun attack, passes 12 exam

Insha Mushtaq who lost eyesight in a pellet gun attack pass the Class 12 board exams with flying colours.

J&K Board 2023: Insha who lost eyesight in pellet gun attack, passes 12 exam(HT File Photo)
board exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:01 PM IST
PTI | , Srinagar

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 1st, 2nd year out at dge.tn.gov.in

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 1st, 2nd year has been released. Candidates can check the datesheet below.

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 1st, 2nd year out at dge.tn.gov.in(HT file)
board exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 09:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out