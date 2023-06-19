JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in, get link
JKBOSE 10th results 2023 live updates: JKBOSE class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th final examination results released on the official website. The class 10th results are available on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10th results 2023
The JKBOSE conducted the class 10th examination from March 9 to April 5 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,48,701 students registered for the exam, and 1,18,791 of them passed. The JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage is 79.89%. Girls outperformed boys this year, scoring 81.68% while boys scored 78.23% pass percentage.
JKBOSE announced the class 12th board exam results on June 9. This year, the overall pass percentage is 65% for the 12th class . A total of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams, of whom 82,441 passed the class 12th examination.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 19, 2023 04:56 PM IST
JKBOSE 10th results: Know how to check
Visit the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in.
Next, click on the results tab.
Open the Class 10 result link.
Key in log in details
Check your marks and download the page.
- Jun 19, 2023 04:50 PM IST
JKBOSE class 10th result 2023: Results are available on DigiLocker
Apart from the JKBOSE official website the class 10th results are available on the DigiLocker.
- Jun 19, 2023 04:35 PM IST
JKBOSE results 2023: Girls and boys pass percent
This year girls outperformed boys with 81.68% while boys secured 78.23%. The overall pass percentage is 78.89%.
- Jun 19, 2023 04:31 PM IST
JKBOSE class 10th results: 118791 candidates passed
This year a total of 148701 candidates have registered for the class 10th examination of which 118791 passed the exam. A total of 29789 candidates have not qualified the class 10th examination.
- Jun 19, 2023 04:27 PM IST
JKBOSE 10th results: 79.89% candidates pass
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 10th results. The overall pass percentage for the class 10th is 78.89%.
- Jun 19, 2023 04:25 PM IST
JKBOSE results: Class 10th result released
JKBOSE class 10th result released at jkbose.nic.in.