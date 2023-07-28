Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 07:23 PM IST

Karnataka's 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be held from August 21 to September 2, 2023. Timetable available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable today, July 28. Candidates can download the PUC Supplementary Examination-2 Time table from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The dates for the 2nd PUC supplemental test are August 21 to September 2, 2023, according to the timetable. The exams will take place in two shifts: from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon, and from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm in the morning.

August 21

Kannad

Arabic

August 22

Optional Kannad

Chemistary

Basic Maths

August 23

Sociolagy

Electronics

Computer Science

August 25

History

Statistics

August 26

English

Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Health Care

Beauty and wellness

August 28

Geography

Psychology

Physics

August 29

Accountancy

Geology

Education

Home Science

August 30

Political Science

Mathamatics

August 31Hindi
September 1

Economics

Biology

September 2

Tamil

Telegu

Malayalam

Marathi

Urdu

Sanskrit

French

 

