The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for PUC 2 examination in the state can check the results on Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE Updates Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here(Vipin Kumar/HT file)

The Karnataka PUC 2 results was announced at 12.30 pm via press conference held by the Board officials at the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board under the chairmanship of the School Education and Literacy Department Minister. The link to check results is activated at 1.30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025: Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared, list of websites to check

The PUC 2 or Class 12 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 20, 2025. It was held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi. The Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was released on March 21, 2025. KSEAB released model answers for 35 subjects on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.