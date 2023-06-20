Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Results out, direct link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Results out, direct link

Jun 20, 2023
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their marks on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has announced results of 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary examination today, June 20. Students can check their marks after 11 on karresults.nic.in. They should also visit pue.karnataka.gov.in for other information related to these results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 direct link

PUC 2 registration number will be required to check Supplementary exam results. 

Results of Regular PUC exam was declared on April 21. This year, a total of 7,02,067 candidates appeared in the exam and of them 5,24,209 qualified. The Supplementary exam was another chance to pass Class 12. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2 Supply result 2023 direct link

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 link

  • Jun 20, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2 supply result out

    Karnataka Class 12 Supplementary exam results have been announced.

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2 Supply result 2023: A few minutes remaining

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result will be announced at 11 am. When available, the direct link to check marks will be shared here.

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    How to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary exam results?

    1. Go to karresults.nic.in. 
    2. Now, open the ‘II PUC Supplementary Exam Result’ link.
    3. Login with your registration number and check result.
  • Jun 20, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply result 2023: Where to check

    The official website for Karnataka PUC II supply result is karreslts.nic.in. Students should also check pue.karnataka.gov.in for result-related information. 

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023: Result time

    Students can check their results online 11 am onwards. 

  • Jun 20, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 today

    Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results will be announced today, June 20. Follow this live blog for result link and other information. 

karnataka board exam result

