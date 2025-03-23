Menu Explore
Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: Website to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 23, 2025 11:11 AM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: When announced, students can check the Karnataka 2nd PU results 2025 at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) recently released the provisional answer key for the 2nd pre-university examination (2nd PUC exam 1) and is expected to announce the results next.

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: Website to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: Website to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, students can check the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 at karresults.nic.in. In addition to the result portal, students are also advised to regularly visit the KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in for updates about the result date and time.

Karnataka PUC 2 2025: Direct link to check answer keys

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Direct link to raise objections

Model answer keys for all 35 PUC 2 subjects are available on the KSEAB official website. KSEAB said after reviewing the answer key, if the candidates have any objections, they can use the objection window to raise them. They need to use their registration numbers to access the answer key objection window.

How to check Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 when announced

  1. Go to the Karnataka result portal, karresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the PUC 2 exam 1 result 2025 link displayed on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result.
  5. Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 board examination started on March 1 and ended on March 20, 2025.

The exams were held in single shifts on all exam days, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Class 12 examination started with the Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi papers.

For further details, students can visit the board's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
