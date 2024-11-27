Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, updates here
The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board is expected to announce the 2025 Karnataka SSLC exam dates soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC exam date sheet will be held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore. This meeting will finalize the Class 10 dates. The Board will announce the KSEAB 10th exam provisional timetable on Friday, November 29, 2024. A senior board official confirmed that after a fortnight of objections, the official timetable will be released around the second week of December.
The Karnataka SSLC examination is expected to begin on March 24 and conclude on April 17, 2025. It will likely begin with a Mathematics paper and end with a Hindi paper.
About Class 10 question paper format
The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced significant changes in the question paper format of the SSLC Annual Examination for the academic year 2024-25 and released a blueprint for these revisions, reports The Hindu.
Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
The KSEAB board meeting will be held today, November 27, 2024. The time of the meeting has not been announced yet.
As per the previous year's timetable, 15 minutes of extra time will be provided for all subjects to read the question paper.
Last year, the Karnataka Class 10 timetable was released on January 17, 2024. The examination was held from March 25 to April 6.
The official website to check for timetable is kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Visit the official website of KSEAB.
Click on Karnataka SSLC 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the Class 10 board exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
A senior board official confirmed that after a fortnight of objections, the official timetable will be released around the second week of December.
The provisional timetable will release on Friday, November 29, 2024.
According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC exam date sheet will be held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore. This meeting will finalize the Class 10 dates.
HT Kannada has reported that Karnataka SSLC examination will begin on March 24 and will end on April 17, 2025.
Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in after it is released.
The Karnataka Class 10 datesheet is awaited. Candidates can check the datesheet updates on the official website of KSEAB.