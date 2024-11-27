Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, updates here

Live

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th exam dates, timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board is expected to announce the 2025 Karnataka SSLC exam dates soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC eam date sheet will be held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore. This meeting will finalize the Class 10 dates. The Board will announce the KSEAB 10th exam provisional timetable on Friday, November 29, 2024. A senior board official confirmed that after a fortnight of objections, the official timetable will be released around the second week of December....Read More

The Karnataka SSLC examination is expected to begin on March 24 and conclude on April 17, 2025. It will likely begin with a Mathematics paper and end with a Hindi paper. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the date sheet, exam timings, and other details.