Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    Live

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 27, 2024 1:37 PM IST
    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th exam dates, timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Datesheet Live: KSEAB Class 10th timetable awaited

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board is expected to announce the 2025 Karnataka SSLC exam dates soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC eam date sheet will be held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore. This meeting will finalize the Class 10 dates. The Board will announce the KSEAB 10th exam provisional timetable on Friday, November 29, 2024. A senior board official confirmed that after a fortnight of objections, the official timetable will be released around the second week of December....Read More

    The Karnataka SSLC examination is expected to begin on March 24 and conclude on April 17, 2025. It will likely begin with a Mathematics paper and end with a Hindi paper. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the date sheet, exam timings, and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 27, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: About Class 10 question paper format

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has announced significant changes in the question paper format of the SSLC Annual Examination for the academic year 2024-25 and released a blueprint for these revisions, reports The Hindu.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Website to check datesheet

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

    Nov 27, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Board meeting to be held today

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The KSEAB board meeting will be held today, November 27, 2024. The time of the meeting has not been announced yet.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Students to get 15 minutes extra time

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: As per the previous year's timetable, 15 minutes of extra time will be provided for all subjects to read the question paper.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When was exam timetable released last year?

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Last year, the Karnataka Class 10 timetable was released on January 17, 2024. The examination was held from March 25 to April 6.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Official website to check

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The official website to check for timetable is kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: How to download Class 10 timetable?

    Visit the official website of KSEAB.

    Click on Karnataka SSLC 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can check the Class 10 board exam dates.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: About final timetable

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: A senior board official confirmed that after a fortnight of objections, the official timetable will be released around the second week of December.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When will provisional timetable release?

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The provisional timetable will release on Friday, November 29, 2024.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Board meeting today

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: According to the HT Kannada report, a meeting of senior officials regarding the Karnataka SSLC exam date sheet will be held on November 27, 2024 at the KSEAB office in Bangalore. This meeting will finalize the Class 10 dates.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: When will exams begin?

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: HT Kannada has reported that Karnataka SSLC examination will begin on March 24 and will end on April 17, 2025.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10th timetable?

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the timetable on the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in after it is released.

    Nov 27, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: Datesheet awaited

    Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: The Karnataka Class 10 datesheet is awaited. Candidates can check the datesheet updates on the official website of KSEAB.

    News education board exams Karnataka SSLC 2025 Live: KSEAB Class 10th timetable awaited at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, updates here
