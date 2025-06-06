Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 News: How to check KSEAB 10th supplementary results when released

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2025 02:17 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 News: KSEAB 10th supplementary results is expected to be out soon. Here are the steps to check scores when out. 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, will be releasing the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025. When out, candidates who appeared for the KSEAB 10th supplementary exams 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. The steps to check KSEAB 10th supplementary results when released is given here. (Representative image/HT file)
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. The steps to check KSEAB 10th supplementary results when released is given here. (Representative image/HT file)

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datasheet 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results when out by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference. 

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The JTS students (56, 57, 58 and 59 subjects) practical and oral examinations was held on June 3, 2025.

Notably, the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025. A total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 524984 candidates passed the exam. 

The overall pass percentage stood at 62.34 per cent. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, JAC 12th Art Result Live.
