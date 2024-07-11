Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, details inside

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the time table of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 exam 3 on the official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can look into the time table on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam need to get their profiles registered through school login. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

As per the official notification, Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 will be conducted from August 2, 2024, to August 9, 2024. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam need to get their profiles registered through school login. The last date for uploading information is July 17, 2024. After submitting the registration number, details of the name of the students, date of birth, subjects, and other details will be furnished. Candidates can make changes to these details.

Candidates attempting the exam need to pay ₹407/- per subject, ₹507/- for two subjects. For 3 or more subjects, candidates need to pay ₹682/- as exam fee. Students from scheduled caste, scheduled category and differently-abled students are exempted from examination fee for Karnataka SSLC Exam -3.

KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination across the state from June 14 to June 21, 2024, at various exam centres. The results of which were declared on July 10, 2024.

Candidates who would like to appear for Karnataka SSLC Exam -3 can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the applications.

Steps to follow to submit applications for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 - 2024

Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Look out for the link to apply for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidate need to furnish their details and upload information along with the prescribed exam fee

On uploading and paying the required exam fee, submit the form

Verify the details and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

