Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing on July 10

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be announced on July 10, 2024. The results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their scores on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB 10th exam 2 results tomorrow(HT)

The official notice reads, “2024 SSLC Result of Exam-2 will be published on NIC website https://karresults.nic.in on Date:10-07-2024 at 11:30 AM.”

Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Class 10 main examination result was announced on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%. SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.