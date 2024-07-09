 Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing on July 10 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing on July 10

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 09, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time have been announced. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be declared tomorrow at 11.30 am.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time. The KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results will be announced on July 10, 2024. The results will be declared at 11.30 am tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their scores on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB 10th exam 2 results tomorrow(HT)
Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB 10th exam 2 results tomorrow(HT)

The official notice reads, “2024 SSLC Result of Exam-2 will be published on NIC website https://karresults.nic.in on Date:10-07-2024 at 11:30 AM.”

Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. As per the new system, there will be three exams each year, namely exams 1, 2, and 3. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.

All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Class 10 main examination result was announced on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%. SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Date, time: KSEAB Class 10 exam 2 results releasing on July 10
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On