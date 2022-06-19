Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE results tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination can check the result on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala DHSE test was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centres around the state. Kerala DHSE plus two practical exams held in the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage for the result link

Enter your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Last year, State Education Minister V Sivankutty held a press conference to announce the plus two results. On July 28, the DHSE plus 2 results were released.