The Kerala Board of Public Examination has announced the Kerala Board Result 2026 dates. The Kerala SSLC results will be announced on May 15 and Kerala Plus two results will be announced on May 22, 2026. Kerala Board Result 2026 Dates: SSLC, Plus two results releasing on May 15 and 22 (HT File Photo)

Students who took the Kerala Class 10 examinations can check and download their results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala 12th results can be checked by candidates on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and also at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC examination was held from March 5 to March 30, 2026. The Kerala Plus two examination was held from March 6 to March 28, 2026.

Kerala Board Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Board.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC result or Kerala Plus two result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Board.