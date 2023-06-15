Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced, know how to check Kerala +1 results

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced, know how to check Kerala +1 results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 11:52 AM IST

Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced. Candidates can follow the steps to check DHSE Kerala +1 results given below.

Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala has announced Kerala Plus One Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE first year examination can check their results through the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results(HT file)
Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results(HT file)

Kerala Plus One result 2023

Kerala Plus One Vocational result 2023

Around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Kerala +1 examination this year across the state. To check the first-year results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

  • Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala plus one examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 across various exam centres. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 was announced on May 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 82.95%. The VHSC pass percentage was78.39%.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhse kerala board exam result
dhse kerala board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out