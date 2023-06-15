DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 announced, know how to check Kerala +1 results

Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala has announced Kerala Plus One Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE first year examination can check their results through the official site of Kerala Results on keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results(HT file)

Kerala Plus One result 2023

Kerala Plus One Vocational result 2023

Around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Kerala +1 examination this year across the state. To check the first-year results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

Visit the official site of Kerala results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala plus one examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 across various exam centres. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 was announced on May 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 82.95%. The VHSC pass percentage was78.39%.