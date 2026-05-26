Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: DHSE Kerala +2 results declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared Kerala Plus Two Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for DHSE Kerala +2 examination can check the results on the official links given here- results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: DHSE Kerala +2 results declared, direct link to check here (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The Class 12 results can also be checked on mobile apps which includes- SAPHALAM 2025, iExaMS-Kerala and PRD Live.

Direct link to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How to check To check the Kerala plus two results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit and check your result.

5. Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala plus two examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen and paper mode. Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.