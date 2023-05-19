Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Class 10 result today on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Class 10 result today on keralaresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Students can check their marks after 3 pm on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce SSLC or Class 10 board exam results today, May 19. These results will be declared at 3 pm after which students can check their marks on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 today (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Originally, Kerala SSLC result was scheduled for May 20 but it has been preponed by a day.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty is expected to announce SSLC results at a press conference in which details regarding pass percentage, attendance, etc. will be shared.

Students who are not happy with their marks will have the option to apply for re-checking of marks. Those who do not pass the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify. To check SSLC results, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2023

  1. Go to an official website mentioned here.
  2. Open the link to check Kerala SSLC result 2023.
  3. Now, enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download Kerala SSLC result 2023.

