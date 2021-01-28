Live Updates: CBSE to announce board exam schedule for Class 10th, 12th on Feb 2
- CBSE class 10, 12 board examination schedule will be released on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board examination schedule will be announced on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said during a virtual interaction with the CBSE school principals.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacted with presidents and secretaries of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the academic year 2021-22, in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
More than 1,000 school principals are participating in the virtual interactive session.
JAN 28, 2021 03:08 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: CBSE class 10, 12 examination schedule to be announced on Feb 2, says Pokhriyal
CBSE will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board examination on February 2, says Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
JAN 28, 2021 03:03 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: We are running CBSE schools across 28 nations, says Pokhriyal
We are successfully running Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across 28 nations, says Education Minister.
JAN 28, 2021 02:53 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: We didn't let coronavirus impact student's education, says Pokhriyal
During the time of coronavirus pandemic, we successfully conducted the online classes and CBSE board, JEE, NEET, and various other examinations, says Education Minister.
JAN 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: Vocational education to be imparted on students from class 6 onwards, says Pokhriyal
We want to have vocational education for students from class 6 onwards so that they use their knowledge and experience to build their future and earn a living, says Education Minister Pokhriyal.
JAN 28, 2021 02:47 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: Value must be inculcated among students at anganwadi level, says Pokhriyal
We must inculcate values among the students and help to bring out their potential at Anganwadi level: Education Minister.
JAN 28, 2021 02:45 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: Pokhriyal stresses on the importance of regional language
Regional language as a medium of instruction in primary education in NEP will be uniformly implemented across all Indian schools.
JAN 28, 2021 02:10 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: More than 1,000 school principals participates in the live session
The live webinar has begun and is joined by more than 1000 school principals from around 250 schools.
JAN 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: Link to webinar
JAN 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST
CBSE Curriculum 2021: Webinar to begin shortly
Education Minister's webinar with CBSE school principals will begin shortly.
