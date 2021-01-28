Live Updates: CBSE to announce board exam schedule for Class 10th, 12th on Feb 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board examination schedule will be announced on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said during a virtual interaction with the CBSE school principals.





Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacted with presidents and secretaries of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the academic year 2021-22, in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.





More than 1,000 school principals are participating in the virtual interactive session.



