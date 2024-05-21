Maharashtra 12th Result 2024: MSBSHSE HSC results declared at mahresult.nic.in, direct link here
Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check MSBSHSE HSC results is given here.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 today, May 21, 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Scores can also be checked from other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra HSC result 2024 live updates
Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2024
All the appeared candidates should enter their roll number and mother's first name to check marks on the websites mentioned.
The MSBSHSE officials announced the results at a press conference. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage were also shared.
Over 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exam this year.
Steps to check Maharashtra HSC scores 2024:
- Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra Class 12/HSC results link.
- Enter your details in the space provided and submit.
- Check your scores displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a print out for future need.
