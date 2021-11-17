Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 registration begins tomorrow

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will begin the application process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 from November 18, 2021 onwards. Candidates can apply for Class 10 board exams through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 9, 2021, as per the official notice. To apply for the Class 10 examinations candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

Click on login or registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, School Education Minister has tweeted the same. The tweet reads, “Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online http://mahahsscboard.in online from 18th November. See details below.”