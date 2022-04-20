Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Open School Result released at msos.ac.in, how to check MSBOS result
Maharashtra Open School Result released at msos.ac.in, how to check MSBOS result

  • MSBOS has released the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022. Know how to check here.
Maharashtra Open School Result released at www.msos.ac.in, Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:07 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS, has released  the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 on April 20, 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website of MSBOS at msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in.

Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 were held between December 30, 2021 and January 8, 2022. The examinations were held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, namely Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

How to Check the Maharashtra Open School Result

Go to MSBOS's official website at www.msos.ac.in.

Look for the result link on the homepage.

Enter your login information 

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Check and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

