Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the MBOSE 10th Result 2026 on April 7, 2026. The Meghalaya Board SSLC results will be announced at 11 am tomorrow. The link to check Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results will be available on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. MBOSE 10th Result 2026: Meghalaya Board SSLC results releasing tomorrow at mbose.in (HT file)

The results can also be checked on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

The MBOSE SSLC result date and time was announced by the Board on April 3, 2026.

MBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 examination commenced on January 30 and concluded on February 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on April 5. The overall pass percentage was 87.10 percent. Two students – one from Shillong and another from Jowai topped the Class 10 exams. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai secured the top spot with 582 marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.