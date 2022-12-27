Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Meghalaya board 10th, 11th, 12th time tables released

MBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Meghalaya board 10th, 11th, 12th time tables released

board exams
Published on Dec 27, 2022 10:38 AM IST

MBOSE Meghalaya board exam date sheets have been released. Check it here.

MBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Meghalaya board 10th, 11th, 12th time tables released (HT FILE PHOTO)
MBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Meghalaya board 10th, 11th, 12th time tables released (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced date sheet or time table for Class 10, 11 and 12 final exams.

SSLC or Class 10 board exam will be held from March 3 to 17, 2023. Class 12 theory exams will take place from March 1 to 28 and Practical exams will be conducted from February 10 to 20.

Class 11 final exams will be held from February 1 to 14. Check the date sheets below:

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC time table 2023

March 3: English

March 6: Science and Technology

March 9: Social Science

March 13: Mathematics

March 15: Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject

March 17: Indian Languages, Additional English

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 11 date sheet 2023

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 11 date sheet 2023
MBOSE Meghalaya Class 11 date sheet 2023

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 date sheet 2023 (Theory)

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 date sheet 2023
MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 date sheet 2023
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya board exams
meghalaya board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out