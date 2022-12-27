MBOSE Date Sheet 2023: Meghalaya board 10th, 11th, 12th time tables released

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced date sheet or time table for Class 10, 11 and 12 final exams.

SSLC or Class 10 board exam will be held from March 3 to 17, 2023. Class 12 theory exams will take place from March 1 to 28 and Practical exams will be conducted from February 10 to 20.

Class 11 final exams will be held from February 1 to 14. Check the date sheets below:

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC time table 2023

March 3: English

March 6: Science and Technology

March 9: Social Science

March 13: Mathematics

March 15: Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject

March 17: Indian Languages, Additional English

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 11 date sheet 2023

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 date sheet 2023 (Theory)

MBOSE Meghalaya Class 12 date sheet 2023