MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 marks out at megresults.nic.in, direct link
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Secondary State Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10. All the concerned candidates can check their MBOSE SSLC result 2021 at the official website at megresults.nic.in
The year MBOSE class 10th exam was conducted was between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The Board had conducted the examination following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration.
MBOSE SSLC result 2021: How to check
Visit the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
On the homepage click on the result link
Key in your roll number and submit
Your MBOSE SSLC result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page