MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 marks out at megresults.nic.in, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Secondary State Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10. All the concerned candidates can check their MBOSE SSLC result 2021 at the official website at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live

The year MBOSE class 10th exam was conducted was between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The Board had conducted the examination following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration.

Direct link to check the MBOSE class 10th result

MBOSE SSLC result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Results Booklet

MBOSE SSLC First-Twenty Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE SSLC Highest Marks Subject wise

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your MBOSE SSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Story Saved
